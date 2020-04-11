Kenneth Darlby Arthur, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Destiny House. He was born on Friday, February 12, 1932, in Bedford County, a son of the late James D. Arthur and Virgie Comer Arthur. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Fay Witt. He was a retired purchasing agent with General Electric and was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Jones Arthur; his son, Kenneth D. Arthur Jr. and wife, Lois; his daughter, Sherry A, Duff and husband, Barry; two grandchildren, Taylor Flagg and husband, Jonathan, Zach Duff and girlfriend, Emily; a great-grandson, Jack Flagg; his brothers, Wallace Arthur and wife, Catherine, Ray Arthur and wife, Emma and his brother-in-law, Doc Witt. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Timber Ridge Baptist Church, 3234 Timber Ridge Road, Bedford, VA 24523 or the Goode Lifesaving Crew, P. O. Box 178, Goode, VA 24556. A private family graveside will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Kelley officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

