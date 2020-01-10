Barbara Wilson Arthur, 68, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully with her family in Roanoke on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Samuel Arthur Jr. Born October 22, 1951 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late James Wilson and Virginia Brooks Wilson. She is survived by a son, Dr. Michael Arthur and his wife, Dr. Christy Arthur, of Roanoke; a sister, Dorothy Purvis of North Myrtle Beach; two grandsons, Adam Arthur and Ryan Arthur of Roanoke; two sisters-in-law Patricia Hendrick and Ethel Burnette; and four nieces, Jenny Tajnai, Marsha Best, Deborah Humphries, and Rhonda Haworth. She took great pride in her career, and she greatly enjoyed socializing and traveling with the friends she made in her 32 years with BWX Technologies. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
