Audrey Maddox Arthur, 73, of Madison Heights, passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Robert Arthur for 44 years. Born in Lynchburg on January 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Clyde Maddox and Estelle Wingfield Maddox. She is survived by her brother, Terrell Maddox (Debbie) of Lynchburg; two stepsons, Shawn Arthur of Lynchburg and Scott Arthur (Stephanie) of Philadelphia, Tenn.; three step-grandchildren, Taylor, Jessica, and Zachary; two nephews, Jason Maddox (Dawn) of Lynchburg and Morgan Maddox (Kristin) of Lynchburg; and a great niece; and several great nephews. Audrey was a Christian Church (Disciple of Christ) member her entire life and was most recently a member of Madison Heights Christian Church in Madison Heights, where she was active in service work. Audrey enjoyed several professional positions throughout her career and most recently ended her working career as owner of Busy Bee Development Center. She enjoyed helping people and her community. Her hobbies included creating crafts for craft shows and in her younger years, she enjoyed traveling with her adoring husband. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Arthur family (929-5712).
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Guaranteed delivery before Audrey's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Guaranteed delivery before Audrey's Funeral Service begins.
