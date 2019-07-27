Dorothy Lee Arrington, age 76, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Margaret D. Blake of Bedford. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Body Camp Community. Interment will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 1 until 7 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
