Carroll "Cary" Edward Arnold Carroll "Cary" Edward Arnold, 93, of Forest, passed away, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Longview Texas, Cary was a son of the late James and Bessie Arnold. In addition to his parents, Cary was preceded in death by all five of his brothers, Eugene, Milford, Robert, James, and Frank Arnold. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired as the Director of Security for Newport News Shipbuilding. Cary was very proud to be a Mason, Shriner, and member of Forest Chapter #143, Order of Eastern Star. Cary is survived by his wife, Milcie Hall Arnold; son, Carroll Edward Arnold Jr. (Patricia); grandsons, Matthew Arnold, Dana Arnold and Chris Brown (Victoria); stepchildren, Arnie Reynolds, Gary W. Reynolds, and Cindy Caldwell (Tony); great- grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Brown; nephews, James Arnold and Robert Arnold Jr.; niece, Joan Brammer, and numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to, Forest Chapter #143, Order of Eastern Star, 84 Charldonn Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
