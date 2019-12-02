Fernando Eduardo Aragon, 84, of Stage Road, Concord, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 24, 1935, he was a son of the late Fernando B. Aragon and the late Matilde Echeverria. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Fernando retired from Moore's Country Store where he treasured the many friendships he made over the years. He had a love for sports and particularly enjoyed playing soccer and golf. He is survived by two sons, Carlos Aragon of Concord and Pablo Aragon and his wife, Kellee, of Oceanside, Calif.; three grandchildren, Zachary and Sarah Aragon of Fort Worth, Texas, Savannah and Caleb Allen of Walnut Creek, Calif., and K.C. Aragon of San Diego, Calif.; and his constant companion his Labrador, Messi. A memorial service with military rites be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Chad Harris. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Fernando requested no flowers but instead to honor his life with a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522, the Campbell County Humane Society, P.O. Box 659, Rustburg, VA 24588, or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.