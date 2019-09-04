William Otis "Billy" Anthony William Otis "Bill" Anthony, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1928, to the late Samuel Anthony and Sarah Brown Anthony. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary F. Anthony; stepdaughter, Phyllis F. Jones; one brother, James Anthony; and two sisters, Alberta Rosser and Nora Rosser. He is survived by two sisters, Alease Anthony and Ann Anthony, both of Rustburg; one devoted step grandson and caregiver, Harold Jones, of Lynchburg and a host of other step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg with the Rev. William Glover, officiating. The interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at residence of 1407 Ashbourne Dr. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
