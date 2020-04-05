Thomas Neal Anthony, 69, of 540 Holly Hills Drive, Altavista died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Brenda Mayhew Anthony for 51 years. He was born on December 31, 1950 in Altavista, a son of the late Hewitt Anthony and Thelma West Little. He was a past employee at BWXT and a retired employee of Timken. Thomas enjoyed fishing, animals and spending time at the family farm with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kim Hill and her husband, Mike of Lynch Station; a sister, Charlene McManus and her husband, Jeff of Altavista; two grandchildren; Megan Robertson and her husband, Trevor of Lynch Station and Logan Trent Anthony of Concord; two great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Ryleigh; special family members, Sue Robertson and Mary Davis; a special cousin, Melvin McDaniel; special friends, Tommy Lee, Justin Willis and Billy Bennett; and all his friends at Johnson Mountain Hunt Club. He was preceded in death by a son, Toby Brandon Anthony. A memorial service will be held at a later date on the family farm. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Altavista Fire Company, P.O. Box 208, Altavista, VA 24517 or the Evington Volunteer Fire Dept, Inc., P.O. Box 7, Evington, VA 24550. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.