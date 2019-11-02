Larry Anthony, 73, of Sunrise Street, Appomattox, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Rose Marie Anthony. He cherished his sons, a devoted Redskins fan and a peace maker. Born in Madison, Tenn., June 30, 1946, he was a son of the late Ruby Brooks and Wesley William Anthony. Larry was a member of Bible Baptist Church and retired from BWXT with 44 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Mark Anthony of Prospect, and Eric Anthony and wife, Stacy, of Appomattox; one brother, Terry Anthony and wife, Jessica, of Chase City; five sisters, Emogene Mayberry of Rustburg, Wanda Moore and husband, Frank, of Warrenton, Sherry Johnson and husband, James, of New London, Lana Conners of Manassas, and Linda Burns of Madison Heights; two grandchildren whom he adored, Matthew Scott Anthony and Rachel Lynn Anthony. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Winfred, Gerald, Lyle, Steven and John. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Post #104 and VFW#9855 combined honor guard. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
