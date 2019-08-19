Warren Shelton "Fuzzy" Andrews, 62, of Bedford, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
