Sarah Nowlin Andrews entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born on August 31,1934, to the late Hettie Nowlin. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hubert Andrews Jr., and her seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Rosetta Nowlin Robinson, Viola Nowlin, Dianne Nowlin, Alesia Andrews Sanyika, Hubert Andrews, Joanne Andrews, Roberta Andrews and Ruth Andrews; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.