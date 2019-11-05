Nancy C. Andrews, 63, of Phenix, Va., peacefully crossed the river to be with her Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She is now picking up beautiful seashells on that distant shore. Nan was born on November 8, 1955, the daughter of Harold and Nancy Chambers. In later years, she also became the daughter of her beloved Dad, H. Wayne Jones. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Hugh P. (Dexter) Andrews. She was the proud mother of two wonderful and beautiful daughters, Whitney M. Andrews and Rachel A. Napier (Joshua) and grandmother of four grandchildren, whom she called the lights of her life, Spencer, Ean, Eli, and Charlotte. She was also greatly loved by her brother, Hal Chambers (Melanie); sister, Julie C. Austin (Billy); her mother-in-law, Coleen P. Andrews; sister-in-law. RoseMarie A. Bundy, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Nan was a graduate of Longwood University and taught school, mostly Kindergarten, for almost 30 years and remained admired by her students and colleagues after her retirement. She was a devoted member of Phenix Presbyterian Church, with a deep faith, where she served the Lord as the choir leader and also played the piano. She was an avid fisherwoman and loved the lake and the beach. Nan was a positive, thankful, funny, generous, kind and patient soul that was a caregiver in all aspects of her life. She was also a founding member of the Charlotte County Comedy Club and deeply loved by her many friends. The family would like to say thank you to everyone who showed Nan love during her life and made her so full of joy. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the Centra Health team and her Hospice caregivers during her brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her spirit is now resting with her Lord, reunited with her loved ones, in the brightest sunsets. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 4 p.m. Phenix Presbyterian Church, led by adopted brother, The Reverend Reginald (Reggie) Warren and her Pastor, Herndon Jeffreys. The family will receive friends at the church an hour before the service and at other times at their home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to the Barksdale Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, VA 23923, or Phenix Elementary PTO, 400 Red House Road, Phenix, VA 23959. Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.
