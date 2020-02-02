GRETNA, Va. Jackie William Andrews, age 72, of Gretna, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence. Born September 15, 1947 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late John Mark Andrews and Mattie Reynolds Andrews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Cedric Andrews, Bill Andrews and Joe Andrews; and one sister, Anna Meadows. Mr. Andrews was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and he retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 43 years of service. He was an Army Veteran and a member of American Legion Gretna Post 232. Mr. Andrews was also a member of George's Creek Hunt Club and White Falls Hunt Club; and he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and reading. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wood Andrews of the residence; two sons, Michael John Andrews and wife, Beth of Gretna, and Adam Wood Andrews and wife, Corin of Gretna; one brother, Herman Andrews and friend, Terecia of Hurt; two sisters, Minnie Parker of Gretna, and Arlene Bowling of Gretna; and three step-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church by Pastor David Edinger and Ramsey Taylor. Burial with military honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232 will follow in the Andrews Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
