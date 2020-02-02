Theodore Earl Anderson Theodore Earl Anderson, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Accordius Health. Theodore was born October 22, 1943 to the late John Harvey Anderson and Carlean Buckner Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Palina "Babe" Anderson; one sister, Marion Harvey; and two brothers, Elgie Ray Buckner and Wesley Anderson. Those left to cherish his memories are his only daughter, Carlene Hampton (Paul); five grandchildren, Brandon Sandifer, Niyanna Bishop, Stacey Sandifer, Cordale Davis, and Alifia Anderson; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Harris and Irene Brown; two brothers, Harvey Lee Anderson and James Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Ernest L. Penn II officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Anderson, Theodore Earl
