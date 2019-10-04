A celebration of life for Mrs. Jackie L. Anderson Reynolds of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the New Ridgeway United Methodist Church with Pastor Landon Spraggin, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
