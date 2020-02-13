Louise Elizabeth Anderson Deaconess Louise Elizabeth Anderson, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Lynchburg Health & Rehab. She was born on March 28, 1931, to the late John W. Andrews and Julia Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perno T. Anderson Sr.; son, Perno Thomas Anderson Jr; one sister, Judeal Andrew Banks; and three brothers, Eugene Andrews, Randolph Andrews and Leroy Andrews. She was a faithful and dedicated member at Forest Level Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are six daughters, Ruth Moss (Kurt) of Evington, Linda Watson (Bobby) of Lynchburg, Patricia Andrews of Black Mountain, N.C., Barbara Eggleston (David) of Lynchburg, Barbie Randolph (Archie) of Lynchburg, and Felicia Hatch of Richmond; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Echols, officiating. The interment will be held in the Forest Level Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

