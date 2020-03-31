James T. Anderson, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Services. Service will follow COVID19 VA State of Emergency declaration. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Tuner Funeral Services.

To plant a tree in memory of James Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

