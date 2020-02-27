Mrs. Freddie Nelms Anderson, age 85, of Bedford, departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1935 to the late Moses and Purlene Brawley Nelms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sheila Saraus. She is survived by her husband, Charles D. Anderson; children, Rosemary Anderson, David L. Anderson (wife, Carolyn), Rebecca Saraus and Moses Anderson (wife, Joy); grandchildren, Davina L. Anderson and Chelesia Joy Anderson; one great-grandchild, Adorn Jackson; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Smyrna Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 911 Taylor St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Interment will follow in the Nelms Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Friends may view on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM
Smyrna Seveth-Day Adventist Church
911 Taylor Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504
