Mrs. Freddie Nelms Anderson, age 85, of Bedford, departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1935 to the late Moses and Purlene Brawley Nelms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sheila Saraus. She is survived by her husband, Charles D. Anderson; children, Rosemary Anderson, David L. Anderson (wife, Carolyn), Rebecca Saraus and Moses Anderson (wife, Joy); grandchildren, Davina L. Anderson and Chelesia Joy Anderson; one great-grandchild, Adorn Jackson; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Smyrna Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 911 Taylor St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Interment will follow in the Nelms Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Friends may view on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Service information
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Smyrna Seveth-Day Adventist Church
911 Taylor Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504
911 Taylor Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Guaranteed delivery before Freddie's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.