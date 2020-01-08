Jason Spencer Amos, 49, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was the husband of Carla Arrington. Born on June 14, 1970, in Lynchburg, he was a son of Ellaree M. Amos and the late Joseph R. Amos. Jason was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church, and an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Dakota Blake of Madison Heights; two stepdaughters, Nicole Ferguson and her husband, Waylon, of Rustburg, and Justine Arrington and her husband, Brian Finney, of Urbana, Ill.; a sister, Jennifer Pennington and her husband, David, of Manteo, N.C.; a niece and nephew, Tyler and Katie; and two step grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Rick Magee officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Tags

Load entries