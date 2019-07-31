Althea Davis Haynes, 71, of Fort Washington, Md., a 1966 graduate of CCHS will have a service on Monday, August 5, 2019, a viewing at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. at Spotswood Chapel Holiness Church, Hodges Community, Gladys, VA 24554. Community Funeral Home directing
