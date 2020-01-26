Doris Harper Almond, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Lowell Thomas Almond. Born July 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Mary Harper Trent and Randolph Trent. She was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Linda Cash and her husband, Robert of Evington, Debbie Ayers of Lynchburg and Robin Thurston and her husband, Mark of Lynchburg; a son, Ken Shaw; a brother, Robert Harper of Evington; nine grandchildren, Robert III, Melissa (Chris), Jeff (Brandi), Lindsey, Brandy (Brian), Josh, Berkely (Gary), Alex, and Hunter; eight great-grandchildren, Cody, Sara, Alexandra, Brooke, Baylee, Brian, Sierra, and Kacen. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Greg Tyree officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service starting at 12 p.m. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Almond, Doris Harper
