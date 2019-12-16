HURT, Va. Clarice Lee Adams Almond, age 91, of Hurt, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Autumn Care of Altavista. Born September 17, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Roy Thomas Adams and Lena Shelton Adams. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Walker Almond; a son, Mark Dennis Almond; a grandson, Dwayne Edward Mitchell; four brothers, Buddy Adams, Bobby Adams, Billy Adams, and Roy Neal Adams; a son-in-law, Daryl Edward Mitchell; a brother-in-law, Charles Vaden Blair Sr.; a sister-in-law, Olivia T. Adams; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lilianna Grace Reynolds. Mrs. Almond was a member of Summersett Baptist Church and retired from General Electric after over 29 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working with flowers. She is survived by one son, Leonard Almond and wife, Pattie, of Altavista; three daughters, Carol Lambert and husband, Wayne, of Hurt, Sandra Krantz and friend, Paul Jasiewicz of Gretna, and Shelby Mitchell of Gladys; one sister, Mary Blair of Lynchburg; a daughter-in-law, Virginia Almond of Gretna; three sisters-in-law, Lottie Adams, Lucille Adams, and Jerri Adams; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Summersett Baptist Church by the Rev. Jason Andrews. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Summersett Baptist Church. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.