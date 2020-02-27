Robert Lee Allen, age 73, of Lynchburg, husband of Betty H. Allen, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 25, 1946, in Botetourt County, he was son of the late Eldridge B. Allen and the late Roxie T. Allen. Robert was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Allen, Eldridge Allen, and Henry Allen; and a sister, Roxie Allen Hill. Robert was retired from the United States Postal Service, an active member of Timberlake Baptist Church for 44 years, and had served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his wife, Betty to whom he had been married for 51 years, he is survived by two sons, Robert L. Allen Jr. and wife, Heather and Douglas R. Allen and wife, Brandi; a daughter, Marie A Phillips and husband, Jon; four brothers, Raymond Allen and wife, Ann, Edward Allen and wife, Becky, Kenneth Allen and wife, Diane and Joe Allen and wife, Rachel; a sister, Bettie Sue Jennings; seven grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyler, Trey, Madison, Hunter, Reagan, and Brandon. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Nancy Martin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Timberlake Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.