Robert Lee Allen, age 73, of Lynchburg, husband of Betty H. Allen, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 25, 1946, in Botetourt County, he was son of the late Eldridge B. Allen and the late Roxie T. Allen. Robert was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Allen, Eldridge Allen, and Henry Allen; and a sister, Roxie Allen Hill. Robert was retired from the United States Postal Service, an active member of Timberlake Baptist Church for 44 years, and had served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his wife, Betty to whom he had been married for 51 years, he is survived by two sons, Robert L. Allen Jr. and wife, Heather and Douglas R. Allen and wife, Brandi; a daughter, Marie A Phillips and husband, Jon; four brothers, Raymond Allen and wife, Ann, Edward Allen and wife, Becky, Kenneth Allen and wife, Diane and Joe Allen and wife, Rachel; a sister, Bettie Sue Jennings; seven grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyler, Trey, Madison, Hunter, Reagan, and Brandon. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Nancy Martin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Timberlake Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries