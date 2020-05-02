Matthew Gregory Allen was born September 18, 1965 in Portland, Ore. to Catherine Fowler Rowlands and John Paul Allen. He passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, with his wife, Elizabeth Jean Allen, holding his hand. Matt suffered a cardiac event on March 30, 2020 and never regained consciousness. Matthew is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and children, MacKenzie Jean and John "Jack" Warren Allen, Eugene, Ore.; mother, Cathy Rowlands, Melbourne, Fla.; uncles, Donald and John Fowler; sister, Sarah Allen Potemkin and brother-in-law, Demid Potemkin, San Francisco, Calif.; mother-in-law, Patricia Harris, Peoria, Ill.; sisters-in-laws and their husbands of Ill., Margaret (Bill) Schmider, Kathleen (Tom) Hafele, Joan (Shannon) Walden, Michelle (Troy) Adams; and 19 nieces and nephews; step-sister, Amy (Stuart) Forman; step-brother, Gary (Jackie) Bernstein; and stepmother, Rebecca Allen. Matthew was preceded in death by his father, John Allen; father-in-law, Warren Harris; stepfather, Stanley Bernstein; grandparents, Donald and Jean Fowler, Jean and Richard Allen. Matt's love for adventure and nature flourished, camping, fishing, and hiking. Matt was passionate about bicycling. He was active in Boy Scouts and awarded his Eagle Scout. Matt moved to Peoria, Ill. his Senior year at Richwoods HS (class of 1983). Matt met Liz (Harris) Allen at the Universalist Unitarian Church. Matthew and Elizabeth were married June 29, 1985 and moved to Ore. Matt worked at bicycle repair shops prior to Technology. Matt became a Systems Engineer. He was Product Manager, Connect, Inc. for wireless network controllers. Matt received his Bachelor's degree from PSU and his Private Pilot's license. He was Manager Consultants, Psion Teklogix. Matt and Liz enjoyed camping, biking, kayaking, and pool. After many years, they became parents to MacKenzie and Jack. In 2006, they moved to Charlotte, N.C. where Matt was Product Manager for wireless technologies at Honeywell. Matt took his family camping, hiking and kayaking. He taught his kids how to ride bikes. He demonstrated hard work ethics, adventure, and respect for nature. A member of the YMCA, he enjoyed fitness, cycling and competed in marathons and triathlons. Matt was Development Manager for mission networks at Harris Corporation, Lynchburg, Va. He enjoyed bicycling on the Dire Wolf Cycling Team. Matt coached Jack's soccer and MacKenzie's triathlon teams. Matt and family are members of the First Unitarian Church. Matt traveled throughout his professional career and enjoyed flying. Matt's family moved to Eugene Ore. in 2018 when Matt became Sales Engineer, Librestream Technologies. Matt's vast grasp of technology was unprecedented. Matt was handsome with a beautiful smile, athletic, and courageous. Matt's passing is a reminder to live your life with purpose. Life is precious. Matt's determination, strength, wisdom, and drive were evident in his everyday life. Matt was surrounded by love from family and friends. We will hold onto, Dear Matthew, forever in our hearts and souls.Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, Ore.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.