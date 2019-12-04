Herbert Nathanial Allen, 73, of Evington, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by three sisters, Helen Allen of Lynchburg, Va., Thelma Ward of Evington, Va. and Virginia Burnette of Washington, D.C. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington, Va. by the Rev. Russell E. Lee. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The cortege will assemble at the church at 12:45 pm. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.
