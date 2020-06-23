Dorothy Allen, 88, of Forest, died at Runk & Pratt, Forest, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the wife of Joe Henry Allen for 70 years. Born on January 1, 1932, in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Ossie J. Walker and Beatrice Spangler Walker. She was a member of Fort Avenue Church of Christ for over 60 years. Dorothy enjoyed painting and attending Boonsboro Garden Club. In her early years, Dorothy worked on the family farm. It was while she was attending Ruffin High School, that she met her future husband, Joe. They were married in 1950 just before graduating. The family moved to Lynchburg in 1959. Once the children were in school, she worked at Craddock & Terry, and later as a floral designer in several florist shops around Lynchburg. In addition to her husband Dorothy is survived by her sons, Steven, Michael (Cindie), and Gregory; her daughter, Angela (David) Blanks; her grandchildren, Sarah (Donovan) Huffer, Victoria (Brad) Carner, and Tyler Blanks; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Carner and Charlotte Huffer; her sister, Betty Tate; her brother, Ossie (Ruth) Walker Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Geneva Allen; and also many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, David. A graveside service will be held for Dorothy at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551, with Pastor Lee Cannon officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

