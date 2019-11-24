Jessie Robert "Nut" Alexander Jr. Jessie Robert "Nut" Alexander Jr., 53, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. At Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with the Rev. Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries