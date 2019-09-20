Wyatt Lee Adkins, 5 months, of 641 Highway View Road, Hurt died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital. He was born on April 8, 2019 in Lynchburg, a son of Alan Perry Adkins and Victoria Little Adkins. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin brother, Jesse Alan Adkins; two sisters, Roxann Michelle Adkins and Payton Jaymes Adkins; maternal grandparents, James and Sheila Little of Altavista; paternal grandparents, Danny and Etta Adkins of Hurt; maternal great-grandmother Darlene Little of Altavista; and a number of close family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Jeffrey Chapman and Pastor John Ensley with interment to follow in Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Saturday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence daily after 10 a.m. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider National Association for Down Syndrome, 1460 Renaissance Drive, Suite #102, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
