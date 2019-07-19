Marc Stuart Adelstein, 55, of Lynchburg, entered the heavenly realm of God on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after eight brave years of fighting a difficult illness. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel Adelstein; and his father, Barry Adelstein. He is survived by two sons, Max Adelstein and Holden Adelstein; his daughter, Carly Adelstein; his sister, Hope Kessler; his mother, Barbara Gordon and stepfather, John Gordon; his niece, Félicia Tabouret; his best friend, Chris McCown; and numerous others whose life he impacted. Marc's life will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., at the Unity in the Seven Hills Church 3522 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg.

Tags

Load entries