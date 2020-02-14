Essie "Bill" Hicks Johns Adcock, 94, of Gladstone, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing. Born on March 20, 1925, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Massie Hicks, Sr. and the late Nellie Roberts Hicks. Essie was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, Essie was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Essie is survived by her children, Lloyd "Buddy" Johns and his wife, Linda, of Hurt, and Dianne Mawyer and her husband, Steve, of Gladstone; one brother, Albert Massie Hicks Jr.; six grandchildren, Christopher Johns, Jamey Snow, Alex Snow, Tiffany Snow, Jessica Maddox and John Mawyer; five great-grandchildren, Christian Johns, Gabe Johns, Abby Snow, Jackson Snow and Keyston Maddox; and other loving family members and friends. Her love and kindness will live in our hearts forever. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Cynthia Branham officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery in Amherst. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
