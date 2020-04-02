Bernard Wilson Adcock, 67, of Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. For 28 years, he was the loving husband of Dorothy Beazley Adcock. Born in Charlottesville, Va., on June 26, 1952, he was a son of the late Betty Ballowe and Tucker Rice Adcock. He retired in 2001 as a lieutenant with Dillwyn Correctional Center. Bernard was an active member of Appomattox Moose Lodge #975 and a charter member of Toga Fire Department. He is survived by three children, Melissa Bradley and husband, Greg of Appomattox, Robert Adcock of Lunenburg, and Caleb Adcock of Appomattox; three grandchildren, Zachary Shumaker (Allana), Amanda Newman (Bobby) all of Buckingham, Jessica Layne (Colby) of Appomattox; one great-grandson, Carter Shumaker; a brother, Tucker Rice Adcock Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Jean Adcock Ranson; and two brothers, Roger Adcock and Leslie Adcock. A private graveside funeral service officiated by Pastor Chris Brooks will be held at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Toga Fire Department, 1779 Mount Rush Hwy., Dillwyn, VA 23936 or Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Adcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries