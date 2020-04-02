Bernard Wilson Adcock, 67, of Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. For 28 years, he was the loving husband of Dorothy Beazley Adcock. Born in Charlottesville, Va., on June 26, 1952, he was a son of the late Betty Ballowe and Tucker Rice Adcock. He retired in 2001 as a lieutenant with Dillwyn Correctional Center. Bernard was an active member of Appomattox Moose Lodge #975 and a charter member of Toga Fire Department. He is survived by three children, Melissa Bradley and husband, Greg of Appomattox, Robert Adcock of Lunenburg, and Caleb Adcock of Appomattox; three grandchildren, Zachary Shumaker (Allana), Amanda Newman (Bobby) all of Buckingham, Jessica Layne (Colby) of Appomattox; one great-grandson, Carter Shumaker; a brother, Tucker Rice Adcock Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Jean Adcock Ranson; and two brothers, Roger Adcock and Leslie Adcock. A private graveside funeral service officiated by Pastor Chris Brooks will be held at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Toga Fire Department, 1779 Mount Rush Hwy., Dillwyn, VA 23936 or Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.