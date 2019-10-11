Rebecca Ann Stanley Adams "Becca", 29, passed away in her sleep in North Fort Myers, Florida, on October 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Kyle Adams; father-in-law, Dwight Adams; mother, Linda Millner Stanley; father, William Leroy Stanley Jr.; sister, Samantha Dawn Rice; brother, William Leroy Stanley III; grandmother, Edith Floyd Millner; and aunts, Liz Chapman, and Janet Tidwell. Services will be held in Florida. Flowers and condolences, please visit the Facebook page of William Stanley (father).

