David "Ron" R. Adams, 73, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Bonnie F. Adams for 50 years. Ron was born August 26, 1946 in Florence, S.C., the son of the late David Louie Adams Jr. and Martha Goodson Adams. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Galloway, of Hartsville, S.C. In addition to his wife, Bonnie, and his maltese pooch, Maggie, Ron is survived by his children, a son, Mark Adams and his wife, Anne, of Florence, S.C.; a daughter, Melissa Gaylor and her husband, David, of Goode, Va.; five grandchildren, Camden Adams, Dargan Adams, Morgan Gaylor, Julia Gaylor, and Luke Gaylor; brothers, Thomas Adams and his wife, JoAnn of Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Don Adams and his wife, Linda of Charlotte, N.C.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ron proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for his valor in 1968. He graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University. Ron went on to establish careers in management with General Electric, Ericsson, and later Lowe's in Lynchburg. After retirement, he was a Ranger/Starter at London Downs Golf Course in Forest. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed taking his family to the beach and spending quality time with them relaxing in the sun, flying kites with the grandkids, and playing in the ocean. Ron had a special love for his children and grandchildren, and spending time with them was likely his most favorite pastime. He had the innate ability to tell stories and to make everyone laugh. He loved God and he loved being with people and was well liked by so many. He had a passion for sports and especially enjoyed playing golf on the Senior Golf League at the New London Golf Course. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. He was an active member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Diaconate. He volunteered his time with Meals on Wheels and was a weekly volunteer at the Jamerson YMCA. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. A celebration of Ron's life and faith will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Dr. David Weber and Pastor Ron Cox officiating. Interment will take place at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Ron's memory are asked to consider Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.