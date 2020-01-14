David Donald Adams, 52, of Ashland Place, Lynchburg, went into the full presence of the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Andrea Ruth Adams, and father of Sydney Alexis Adams and Nicholas Leafgren Adams. Born in Meriden, Conn., on November 22, 1967, he was a son of Marie Ann Peavey Dyer and the late Donald Earl Adams, and the stepson of the late Sidney Edwin Dyer. In addition to his wife, children and mother, he is survived by two brothers, Scott Daniel Adams and wife, Jennifer, and Robert James Dyer and wife, Vinitha; one sister, Gina Marie Strickland and husband, David; and six nieces and nephews, Kelly, Christopher, Molly, Matthew, Henry and Kartika. David lived in Lynchburg with his family for twenty years, working in administration for Centra Health for nineteen of those years. He was a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. His unconditional love and Christ-like friendship impacted his family, the church, and the greater community. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ron Cox officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the church's Cheatham Hall. A private interment will be held at Allwood Cemetery in Amherst. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations be made to New Covenant Schools Building Fund, 122 Fleetwood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, 1915 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.