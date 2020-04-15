Emma Rhodes Abbott, of Bedford, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 13, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1923 in Amherst County, Virginia to Annie and Walter Rhodes. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Abbott; brother, Jim Rhodes; son-in-law, John Texter; and son, Barry Turpin. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Texter; daughter-in-law, Barbara Turpin; granddaughter, Anna Kanter, her husband, Jonathan and their daughter, Miriam; grandson, Benjamin Turpin; sister-in-law, Evelyn Rhodes; nephews, Wayne, Jerry, Mark, and Walter Rhodes; and niece, Lisa Rhodes. Emma was a longtime resident of Cifax and Goode and at 97 years old was the oldest member of the Oakland United Methodist Church congregation. Emma loved her family, community, cooking, baking sourdough bread, and especially loved the Lord, tomatoes, cucumbers, and owls. Her love of owls earned her the name Grandma Owl, which she was fondly referred to by her grandchildren and many friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank Oakwood Rehab for their care of Emma with a special thank you to her dear friend at Oakwood, Debra Turner. Out of concern for our community during this pandemic, we will be holding a memorial service at a later, undetermined date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland United Methodist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolence please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
