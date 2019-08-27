On Friday, August 16, 2019, Donna Hartless Abbott, loving wife and mother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 61. Donna was born on April 7, 1958, in Lynchburg, Va. to Shirley and George Hartless. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Hartless; her mother, Shirley Currin; and her father, George Hartless. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Ashby Abbott; three children, Thomas Ashby Abbott Jr. and wife, Cindy, of Evington, Va., Brianna Abbott Powers and husband, Dan, of Lynchburg, Va., and Jennifer Abbott Campbell and husband, Eric, of Jacksonville, Fla. She is also survived by her stepmother, Kaye Hartless; stepbrother, Eric Hartless and wife, Karen Hartless; niece, Reilly Hartless Craine and husband, Benjamin; nephew, Ethan Hartless; and stepsister, Kim Hartless Alexander and husband, Bevin, all of Lynchburg, Va. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Nicholas Abbott, Sophia Abbott, Anna Campbell, and Paxton Powers whom she loved with all her heart. A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m at Legacy Wealth Management, 1971 English Tavern Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501, by Josh Stamm.

Tags

Load entries