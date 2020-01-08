Carroll Hawthorne Abbott, 71, of Goode, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bedford Hospice House. Carroll was born on May 31, 1948, to the late Chester and Elaine Falls Abbott. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathy Blankenship Abbott; his brother, Rudolph Abbott (Carol); his mother-in-law, Mary C. Blankenship; his brothers-in-law, Dave and Mark Blankenship; his sister-in-law, Teresa Blankenship; his beloved nieces, Melissa Mayhew (Jody), Alisa Burch (Nick), and Ashley Cook (Cutter); his nephew, Larry Abbott; his great-nieces and nephews, Julianna and Austin Mayhew, Stella and Jackson Burch, Colton, Caden, and Cassie Cook; and many cousins, aunt, and uncle. He was retired from Lynchburg City Schools as a plumber and pipe fitter. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a member of the VFW and the DAV. A celebration will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Virginia Memorial Park. The family expresses many thanks to the Bedford Hospice nurses for their care. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
