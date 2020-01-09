Carroll Hawthorne Abbott, 71, of Goode, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Bedford Hospice House. A celebration will be held today on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Virginia Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Abbott, Carroll Hawthorne
To plant a tree in memory of Carroll Abbott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.