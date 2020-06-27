Jim Henry Abbitt, 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1958, to the late Mary Abbitt Carter and his father Henry Junior Abbitt and step-father Jesse Carter; he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Brown and Phyllis Hamlette. Jim served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard. He is survived by one brother, Kenneth Abbitt (Janice); sisters, Diana Abbitt, Mary Haynes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, on Monday, June 29, 2020. Interment will follow at Baptist Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Centra Health Cancer Center and the Oncology staff at Lynchburg General Hospital. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
