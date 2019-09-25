The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking for the public's help collecting acorns and nuts over the next month to ensure the forests of tomorrow.
The VDOF issued a news release on Tuesday seeking landowners' help in collecting 12 species of acorns and nuts that can be planted at its Augusta Forestry Center in Crimora, Virginia.
The VDOF is asking for black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, Northern red oak, pin oak, sawtooth oak, Southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, white oak and willow oak for the tree nursery this year. Nuts must be delivered to a VDOF office by Oct. 17.
"During September and early October, it is easy to pick up nuts in many yards and parking lots. Try to avoid trees in more heavily forested areas because there may be different species of trees nearby, making it difficult to sort the nuts by species for proper planting. It doesn’t matter if acorns still have the caps on them or not," the news release said.
Once the nuts and acorns are collected, VDOF asks that they be placed in a breathable bag or sack — not plastic — and labeled with the date of collection and species. Once collected and labeled, place the bag into a cool place, like a refrigerator until it can be dropped off at a VDOF office.
For questions or if there is a tree that needs to be identified before collecting the nuts, call Joshua MacLaughlin, Assistant Forestry Center Manager, at the Augusta Forestry Center at (540) 363-7000.
