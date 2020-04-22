LSC community conversation

Community members, parents and Lynchburg City Schools employees discuss chronic absenteeism during LCS's first community conversation at Heritage High School on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Lynchburg, Va. 

 File photo by Liz Ramos/The News & Advance

Terms for three Lynchburg City School Board members are set to expire June 30. The three members are eligible for another term and wish to be considered for reappointment, according to a city of Lynchburg news release issued Wednesday. Those members are Dr. Robert Brennan, District 1; Kimberly Sinha, District 2; and vice chair James E. Coleman, District 3.

Lynchburg City Council is inviting residents apply for the upcoming openings as well.

A public hearing will be held May 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber in City Hall, 900 Church St., to receive nominations for council's consideration of appointment or reappointment, according to the release. Applications must be filed prior to to the public hearing. Three-year terms begin July 1 and end June 30, 2023.

Those selected for an interview by city council will be required to sign a consent form allowing the city to obtain applicants' state and national criminal background records. Any person who does not sign the consent form will be disqualified from future consideration.

Application are available online at: www.lynchburgva.gov/school-board to complete an online application. A printable version of the application also is available on the website.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

