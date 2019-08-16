Work on the Midtown Parking Deck in downtown Lynchburg next weekend will essentially render Level A and the ramps to Level B and C closed from 4 p.m. Aug. until 6 a.m. Aug. 26. At 4 p.m. Aug. 23 crews will apply the epoxy coating to the alleyway and ramps of the Midtown Parking Deck in downtown Lynchburg. Once this process begins, vehicles parked on the top deck will not be able to be moved until 6 a.m. Aug. 26. This process is expected to take approximately 18 hours to complete and another 40 hours to “cure.”
Motorists and pedestrians are reminded that the process is weather permitting. For more information contact Edd Wood, Public Works Department, (434) 455-4446.