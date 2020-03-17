State regulators are banning Virginia utilities from disconnecting customers due to nonpayment “until the coronavirus outbreak subsides.”
The State Corporation Commission, which regulates electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia, issued a 60-day moratorium on disconnections, citing “the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus.”
The moratorium applies to residential and business customers.
In its order, the commission says it could extend the moratorium as the situation develops.
“The Commission recognizes the current situation continues to evolve and may take further action, if necessary,” it said in a statement.
Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility, announced last week that it would suspend service disconnections in response to the pandemic. “Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time,” the company said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.