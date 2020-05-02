Virginia is receiving three decontamination systems that can sterilize 240,000 units of personal protective equipment a day for reuse, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Saturday.
N95 masks can sustain up to 20 of these decontamination cycles without it affecting their quality, according to a release from the governor's office.
The three systems are being installed on Virginia Tech's campus, a warehouse site in Hampton Roads and at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.
These systems will not cost taxpayers for the first six months of use and are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency until then. Health care providers will also not be charged for using its services.
“An ongoing, stable supply of PPE is key to moving Virginia forward from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This innovative new technology will extend the life of critical PPE like N95 masks, giving our medical facilities and first responders greater access to much-needed supplies and helping the Commonwealth manage our resources amid a nationwide shortage.”
The Virginia Emergency Support Team is in the process of establishing steps so PPE is picked up and returned to the facility where it belongs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.