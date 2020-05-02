Coronavirus molecule image

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Virginia is receiving three decontamination systems that can sterilize 240,000 units of personal protective equipment a day for reuse, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Saturday.

N95 masks can sustain up to 20 of these decontamination cycles without it affecting their quality, according to a release from the governor's office.

The three systems are being installed on Virginia Tech's campus, a warehouse site in Hampton Roads and at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

These systems will not cost taxpayers for the first six months of use and are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency until then. Health care providers will also not be charged for using its services.

“An ongoing, stable supply of PPE is key to moving Virginia forward from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This innovative new technology will extend the life of critical PPE like N95 masks, giving our medical facilities and first responders greater access to much-needed supplies and helping the Commonwealth manage our resources amid a nationwide shortage.”

The Virginia Emergency Support Team is in the process of establishing steps so PPE is picked up and returned to the facility where it belongs.

