RICHMOND - Virginia Democrats on Saturday chose Eileen Filler-Corn to become speaker of the House in the chamber they flipped in Tuesday's election.
The Fairfax Democrat will be the first woman to serve in that post, one of the most powerful in state poltiics.
Filler-Corn, who is white, beat out three other contenders, including a black woman from the struggling central Virginia city of Petersburg, and two men from northern Virginia, one white and one black.
The caucus chose two other northern Virginians to round out its leadership team. Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria will be the new majority leader, becoming the first woman and the first African American to serve in that post. And it picked Del. Rip Sullivan of Fairfax to serve as caucus chairman.
Members of the House Democratic Caucus, including those who won seats Saturday but will not be sworn in until January, voted for three by secret ballot at a Richmond hotel. All three will have to be confirmed by the full House in January.
