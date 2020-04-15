RICHMOND — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” with Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana.
Northam signed and proposed amendments to a package of criminal justice bills over the weekend. One amendment would scrap criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana and create a $25 civil penalty. It also would create a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana and eventually release a report on the matter.
The proposal will need approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.
Supporters have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.
“Decriminalization is an incredibly important first step, and one that many thought we may never see in Virginia, but we cannot stop until we have legal and regulated adult use,” Herring said in a statement.
