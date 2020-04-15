Decriminalizing marijuana

Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this month told reporters that he wants to study how other states are dealing with marijuana legalization before committing to such a move in Virginia.

 richmond times dispatch

CORRECTION: This story was first published on April 13, 2020. It was updated on April 15, 2020, to correct the status of legislation that would decriminalize simple possession of marijuana. The governor has not signed the legislation into law. Instead, he has proposed an amendment that still requires approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.

RICHMOND — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” with Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana.

Northam signed and proposed amendments to a package of criminal justice bills over the weekend. One amendment would scrap criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana and create a $25 civil penalty. It also would create a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana and eventually release a report on the matter.

The proposal will need approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.

Supporters have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.

“Decriminalization is an incredibly important first step, and one that many thought we may never see in Virginia, but we cannot stop until we have legal and regulated adult use,” Herring said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments