This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

President Donald Trump on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for Virginia stemming from COVID-19.

The White House said in a news release that Trump "ordered federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing."

The White House said federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the federal coordinating officer for U.S. recovery operations in the affected areas.

Tierney leads the federal government’s response to presidentially declared disasters and emergencies in the Mid-Atlantic.

