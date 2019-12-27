HURT — Hershel Stone, who is on the committee for Troop 374, has been bringing both the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts to Wayside Park for all sorts of events and camping trips for nearly a decade.
“It’s just a really cool place that’s secluded … you feel like you’re way back in the sticks somewhere,” he said.
The park, which was created in the 1930s but had fallen into a state of disrepair in recent decades because of a lack of funding, is undergoing a major makeover from Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation with more than $700,000 in funding from various government and nonprofit groups.
“We’re bringing it back to life,” said Mark Moore, director of Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation.
During the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps as a public work program for unemployed and unmarried men. In Virginia, they created seven Wayside Parks — parks near main roads where people could stop while traveling to enjoy a picnic and the scenery — including the one in Hurt, which is the largest of those in Virginia.
With its iconic, pedestrian swinging bridge, large pavilion and fleet of picnic tables, the park was a real attraction for day trippers traveling along what is now U.S. 29 business. Since there weren’t restaurants and gas stations on every corner, 49,000 people visited the park in 1952, according to data from the National Park Service.
Over the years, the park came to be revered by locals, who grew up going on picnics and field trips to the park and playing in Sycamore Creek, which runs through it. Some were even baptized in its waters, Moore said.
“We wanted to create more access to the creek,” he said. “The water is such a great resource to this park.”
Trenda Leavitt, a landscape architect working on the park’s renovations, has done extensive research into the history of the park, which still contains the original swinging bridge, hand-laid stones, and wooden picnic pavilion.
“[The park] is kind of part of the collective memory of the community and it’s a really stunning place,” she said.
The swinging bridge, which hangs over the creek, is one of the park’s signature elements. A structural analysis of the park will be conducted to ensure the bridge’s safety, and Moore expects that, at the minimum, some of the wood will be replaced.
“That swinging bridge there, the kids just love it … it’s just an amazing place,” Stone said.
Pittsylvania County came to own the 50-acre park in 1982, after acquiring it from the Department of the Interior, which had purchased the land from John Hurt — the namesake of the town of Hurt. Through the late 1900s until now, the park developed a negative reputation due to its remote location and lack of maintenance and attention.
Moore hopes to fix all that by renovating the park without detracting from its rich history.
“I want to make sure that as I do those capital projects that I stop and take note of the history of it,” he said.
Leavitt believes preserving this park and the history behind it is especially critical in the current time, as people spend less and less time outdoors and more time with digital devices.
“It’s more important today than in the 1930s when it was built,” she said.
The current phase of renovations — which is fully funded with a total $713,000 from the Danville Regional Foundation, the J.T. Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, the Virginia Outdoor Foundation, All Recreation of Virginia, Burke Playgrounds, and Pittsylvania County — will be complete within 12 to 14 months, Moore said.
A big part of the renovations includes a playground, which was fully installed on Christmas Eve. With a 100-foot zip line, a slew of different swings, and a large, six-person seesaw among other things, the playground is meant to serve as a destination that draws children from around the area.
“It’s large and has features on it that kids are going to want to come to,” Moore said.
Even with the playground, Moore tried to pay homage to the park’s history and attractions by including a hanging bridge as well as a train to mirror the nearby train trestle that can be seen from the playground.
In addition to the new playground, the park will also have multiple pickleball courts, a new parking lot, a new paved walking track around the perimeter of the park and multiple shade structures. In total, the park will contain nearly two miles in walking and hiking trails.
Brent Stone, 14-year-old son of Hershel Stone, grew up going to the park on trips, so he wanted to help make it a better place. For his Eagle Scout project, he will add a new stage to the old amphitheater area. He will also put in a fire pit and fix the current seats, which are made out of boards.
“They’re all worn down and old,” he said.
Richard Hicks, assistant county administrator who oversees the parks and recreation department, said this project is on a much larger scale than they originally envisioned because of the level of funds obtained.
“It’s exploded into more of a regional park,” he said.
Gary Poindexter, mayor of the town of Hurt, described this restoration “as a breath of fresh air for the entire northern section of Pittsylvania County.”
“People have really been needing to see some tangible evidence of a turnaround for the better,” he said. “This provides encouragement and hope — something to make more believable the prospect of revitalization that is direly needed.”
In addition to simply serving as a beacon of hope, Poindexter thinks the park will serve as an attraction for industry that might come to the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, which is adjacent to Wayside.
“Companies considering locating there would consider the presence of a great park nearby as a nice fringe benefit,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
