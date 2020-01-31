A second person in the northern region of Virginia is being investigated as a potential case of novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health, making it the fourth such investigation in Virginia so far.
The case was noted as an update to the total number of cases logged on an informational web page set up by the health department.
On Sunday, VDH announced it was investigating three cases: one in northern Virginia and two in the central region of Virginia, which is to the east of the Lynchburg area.
The two people in the central region of Virginia tested negative for the virus. Test results on both northern Virginia cases are pending.
Some people who have become infected with the coronavirus have had mild symptoms, while others have had more severe symptoms. Symptoms include fever, cough and trouble breathing, and they can appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the health department.
The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.
China as of Friday morning counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December. No deaths have been reported outside China.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
