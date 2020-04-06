Virus masks

Annemarie Stewert, left, and her husband Steve Dakes donned masks for their Saturday morning walk downtown Richmond. Health officials are urging the public use face masks when outside.

 Joe Mahoney

Virginians should wear face masks outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.

Northam, speaking at a news conference in Richmond, cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday that said people should wear non-medical, cloth masks.

“If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air, and if you’re wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets,” Northam said. “It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face. You don’t need a medical grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own.”

Northam showed off his own mask, which he said was made by the Department of Corrections.

The CDC had initially recommended that only those with COVID-19 symptoms wear masks.

"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” the CDC said in a statement last week.

Virginia law bars people from concealing their face, a measure passed in the 1950s aimed at unmasking the Ku Klux Klan. The felony carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Northam said the law would not be used to charge people wearing the masks to mitigate COVID-19’s spread.

“If you are wearing this face covering for the purpose of protecting yourself medically, nobody in Virginia will give you any problems; nobody will write any citations,” he said.

